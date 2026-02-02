Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Sunny Deol-led War Drama Inches Closer To ₹300 Cr After Second Weekend, But Is No Match For Gadar 2

Border 2 Box Office Collection: The Sunny Deol starrer hit the big screens on the extended Republic Day weekend. The movie opened to an overall positive word of mouth, which aided the ticket sales. A sequel to the 1997 classic by JP Dutta, the movie also features Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

A look at the box office numbers of Border 2 following the second weekend

Border 2 opened to a staggering ₹30 crore at the box office. The movie registered further growth on the Republic Day holiday and the weekend preceding it. The war drama expected an unexpected dip in collection in the week that followed, owing to the weekdays. The movie, headlined by Sunny Deol, concluded the first week of its theatrical run with a collection of ₹224 crore.



Also Read: Grammy 2026 Winner List: Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny Win Big

The movie lost its initial momentum in the second weekend of its theatrical run. On Saturday, it minted ₹17.75 crore, followed by ₹22.5 crore on Sunday. The movie has amassed a total of ₹275.25 crore in the 10 days of its theatrical run. The release of Rani Mukerji's Mardani 3 on Friday further served as a deterrent to the business of Border 2. With the new movie released, the screens for the war drama were reduced, and people had another movie to watch at the big screens.



Also Read: Grammy Awards 2026: A Look At 7 Unmissable Viral Moments

Border 2 will be available on Netflix

Border 2 released in theatres on January 23 | Image: X

Following its theatrical run, Border 2 will be available to stream on Netflix. The streamer is yet to announce the debut of the movie on its platform. The release date of the movie on OTT will follow the typical six-to-eight week pattern, post its theatrical premiere. The movie is likely to land on the streaming platform between March 6 and March 20. Following the exceptional run of the movie in theatres, the makers of Border 2 have confirmed that the third part of the movie is on the cards.



Also Read: Trump Calls Grammys 'Worst', Threatens Legal Action Against Trevor Noah