Updated 5 October 2025 at 08:28 IST
Itne Mehenge Gifts Kyun De Raha Hai Bro!: Ranbir Kapoor's Fan Gives Him Expensive Present, What Actor Does Next Will Melt Hearts
Ranbir Kapoor recently attended the store launch of his brand, ARKS, in Delhi, where he met a sea of fans. Photos and videos from the event are now viral on social media.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Ranbir Kapoor landed in New Delhi on October 4 for the store launch of his brand, ARKS. The actor attracted a large crowd of fans who arrived to catch a glimpse of him and take photos and videos with him. One of the fans got a one-of-a-kind opportunity to not only meet the star but also present him with a special gift. Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to his gesture has now gone viral on social media.
Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to a fan's heartwarming gesture wins hearts
In one of the viral videos from the store launch event, Ranbir Kapoor could be seen amazed when a fan gave him an expensive gift. In a video shared by paparazzi, the Animal actor praises the gesture but innocently scolds the fan for splurging on him. The actor tells his fan, “Itna Mehenge gifts kyun de raha hai bro!” To this, the young fan assures Ranbir that it does cost a lot.
The paparazzo shared that touched by the fan's gesture, Ranbir gifted him a sneaker from his brand. The actor's reciprocal act has won the hearts not just of the fans present at the event, but also online. Several other social media users who attended the event took to their accounts to share stories of the actor's generosity.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan shared videos from the event with the caption, “They say- never meet your idols, but mine didn’t disappoint. And he takes my poster, reads it, CALLS OUT MY NAME, makes sure he is returning it back to me, shakes hands with me !!!!! What a day! What a guy! So grateful so blessed.” In the video, Ranbir could be seen interacting with his fans, giving them autographs and obliging them with selfies and videos.
