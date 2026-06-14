Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Cocktail 2, Toy Story 5, The Furious, Maa Inti Bangaaram, Balan The Boy And More To Watch

Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: From the beloved Toy Story franchise returning with its fifth installment to the viral Hong Kong action film The Furious and the Hindi rom-com Cocktail 2, here's every popular movie hitting the big screens this coming week.

The Furious

An ordinary man must save his daughter from a violent criminal empire in this English-language actioner hailing from Hong Kong. It’s directed by Japanese stuntman and action choreographer Kenji Tanigaki. The Furious has received rave reviews, with many comparing it to the hit action franchise The Raid.

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Release date: June 19

Toy Story 5

Woody comes back to Bonnie’s room to help Jessie and Buzz deal with the arrival of a new threat: screentime. The beloved animated feature returns after 2019 and brings back the iconic voice cast of Tim Allen, Tom Hanks and more.

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Release date: June 19

The Voice Of Hind Rajab

Kaouther Ben Hania’s Oscar-nominated feature The Voice of Hind Rajab was earlier blocked from release in India in March due to the politically sensitive themes in it. The movie is finally set to hit the Indian screens after it cleared censor formalities.

Release date: June 19

Cocktail 2

Cocktail (2012) was a big hit, and expectations are similar from the sequel. With a fresh cast, led by Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, and a new storyline, laughter and emotional moments are guaranteed.

Release date: June 19

Maa Inti Bangaaram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer rural set action drama will release in the coming week. With promotions expected to begin shortly, the non-glam look of The Family Man actress has already generated excitement among fans.

Release date: June 19

Chinna Chinna Aasai

Madhoo and Indrans star in the Tamil-Malayalam movie Chinna Chinna Aasai. Varsha Vasudev marks her feature film debut with the dialogues driven drama.

Release date: June 19

Colony

The South Korean action horror film follows a professor at a biotech conference where a rapidly mutating virus is unleashed. As the infection spreads and people begin to transform, the facility is sealed off, trapping everyone inside in a fight for survival.

Release date: June 19

Deewana

The Telugu romantic drama stars Harshith Reddy and Smeha Manimegalai. Directed by Sreekanth Sangishetty, the film tells a heartfelt story of longing, unrequited love and emotional conflict.

Release date: June 19

Balan The Boy

Written by Chidambaram and writer-director Jithu Madhavan, known for hit films such as Aavesham and Romancham, Balan The Boy is expected to be a story about identity and a sense of belonging, featuring child actor Adhisheshan KR.