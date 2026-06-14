OTT Releases This Week: Drishyam 3, Athiradi, Your Fault London, Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar 2 And More Movies And Web Series To Watch

OTT Releases This Week: While several trending movies are playing in cinema halls currently, fresh and interesting titles are all set to premiere on OTT platforms. From new seasons of Indian series Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar and Save The Tigers to foreign language shows like Oasis and Husbands In Action and regional movies Drishyam 3 and Athiradi, there's a lot on offer for watchers.

Your Fault: London

After the explosive events of My Fault: London, Noah and Nick return—stronger, closer, and more in love than ever. The steamy movie stars Asha Banks and Matthew Broome in the lead roles and will stream from June 17.

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Where to watch: Prime Video

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar season 2

Two families are locked in conflict over deep-rooted societal and caste differences, igniting a cycle of revenge. When a love story goes wrong, it sets off a powerful chain of events that escalates tensions and reshapes the lives of everyone involved. The new series stars Dhaval Thakur and Sanchita Basu and new episodes will stream from June 19.

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Where to watch: JioHotstar

Drishyam 3

The concluding chapter of the thriller franchise Drishyam, starring Mohanlal, emerged as a big hit after it released on May 21. It will begin streaming from June 18 in the original Malayalam version.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Kenatha Kanom

Tamil film Kenatha Kanom is a rural comedy-drama set in a drought-hit village in Tamil Nadu. Yogi Babu, Lovelyn, George Mariyan and Raichal Rabecca Philip feature in it. After releasing in theatres in March, Kenatha Kanom wil begins treaming from June 15.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

I Will Find You

In this 8-episode thriller series, an innocent father serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive. he must break out of prison to find out the truth. It features Sam Worthington and Britt Lower and the show drops on June 18.

Where to watch: Netflix

Athiradi

The comedy drama set in a college features Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph in lead roles. The Malayalam movie turned out to be a hit when it released in theatres and will expect a much bigger audience as it arrives on OTT on June 19.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Oasis

The Spanish thriller series follows the lives of the ultra rich at a resort in Spain before everything falls apart. The police storm the resort to investigate a mysterious disappearance, upending everyone's plans. The show drops on June 19.

Where to watch: Netflix

Color Book

In this emotional father-son tale, a devoted single dad, Lucky, is navigating life after the recent passing of his wife while raising his 11-year-old son, Mason, who has Down syndrome. The movie will drop on June 19.

Where to watch: Netflix

Husbands In Action

The K-drama features Gong Myoung, Jin Sun-kyu, Kim Ji-seok and Yoon Kyung-ho in lead roles. It follows a relentless narcotics detective who captures a notorious drug gang leader, but his victory is short-lived as his ex-wife gets kidnapped. Only a dangerous rescue mission can save her. The buddy cop show drops on June 19.

Where to watch: Netflix

Save The Tigers 3

Season 3 of the hit Telugu comedy series Save the Tigers is scheduled to premiere on June 19. The new season continues to follow the hilariously chaotic lives of three frustrated husbands dealing with their marital woes.