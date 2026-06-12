Box Office: Haunted 3D Performs Better Than Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Governor And Main Vaapas Aaunga On Day 1

The box office is buzzing with new releases this weekend. Four new Hindi films are competing at the ticket window alongside new Hollywood movies and holdover titles. Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Manoj Bajyapee's Governor and director Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D released this Friday (June 12). As they compete against each other, they are also facing a stiff battle from trending films like Obsession, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Disclosure Day and Peddi.

Among the three new films, surprisingly, Haunted 3D is performing the best. By 9 pm on day 1, Haunted 3D had minted over ₹1.5 crore from 2,441 shows in Hindi and over 60 shows in Telugu.

The theatre occupancy remained at around 28%. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, despite good reviews, struggled to touch the ₹1 crore mark.

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By the same time, the movie based on true events during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, had collected ₹60 lakh. Of late, Kangana has not been able to give a clean hit, and going by the initial response at the box office, it looks like this movie too will suffer a similar fate. The occupancy for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata remained below 10% on its opening day.

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Imtiaz Ali's period drama set during the Partition, Main Vaapas Aaunga, received mixed reviews from the watchers. It struggled with ₹60 lakh collection on day 1 as the occupancy remained at 10%. Manoj Bajyapee's Governor collected ₹59 lakh, with occupancy at 16%,