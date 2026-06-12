Fan Meets Alia Bhatt Dressed As Ranbir Kapoor, Alpha Actress' Reaction Is Unmissable | Watch

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her actioned packed spy thriller Alpha. The movie, co-starring Bobby Deol, R Madhavan and Sharvari Wagh, is not just the latest entry in the YRF Spyverse, but also the first female-led film in the franchise. The teaser of the movie was released recently to mixed reviews. Alia took time out to meet her fans and media personnel at an event hosted by the Alpha team in Mumbai. While conversations about the movie transpired, a fan moment caught everyone's attention.

A fan met Alia at the Alpha event. After clicking pictures, the man pointed out what the actress didn't notice about his look. The fan was dressed up in an all-white look, consisting of a T-shirt, trousers, a blazer on top, complete with sneakers in brown. What Alia missed was reminded to her by the fan and it left her surprised.

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The fan said that he had recreated a look of Ranbir Kapoor to meet her. He also showed Alia the pictures of the Animal star in a similar, all-white look that he was carrying. Upon seeing Ranbir's picture, Alia smiled and said, "Ah. Nice matching." She praised the fan's efforts and acknowledged the similarity in the two looks. The video of her sweet gesture is now going viral. The fan and Alia also recreated a moment in a snap that the actress had originally done with Ranbir during the promotions of Brahmastra.

Posting pictures from the event, Alia's fan wrote, "It’s a dream come true (sic). Meanwhile, Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, will hit the big screens on July 3.