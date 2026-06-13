Dhamaal 4 Cast Fees: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi And Others' Remuneration Revealed

Dhamaal 4, the comedy entertainer, is all set to hit the big screens on July 10. It stars Ajay Devgn, alongside Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta. The trailer has received positive reviews, and all eyes are now on how the movie has shaped up. Indra Kumar returns as director after helming the three successful movies in the franchise.

Since the cast of the film is big, fans are curious to know who took home what for Dhamaal 4.

It is being claimed that the budget of Dhamaal 4 is ₹200 crore. This has made it the most expensive movie in the franchise yet. The budget seems to have shot up significantly due to the treasure hunt and adventure themes of the film. Sanjeeda is said to have taken home the lowest salary of the entire cast and her remuneration reportedly stands at ₹1.5 crore. It is further claimed that Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi and Esha Gupta have taken home ₹2 crore each for the movie. Arshad and Riteish are said to have been given ₹10 crore each for returning as Adi and Roy respectively in the fourth Dhamaal movie.

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Dhamaal franchise is directed by Indra Kumar | Image: X

Ajay, who is also the co-producer of Dhamaal 4, is the highest paid cast member, reportedly charging ₹40 crore.

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Dhamaal movies: Budget vs box office collection