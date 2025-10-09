Updated 9 October 2025 at 12:16 IST
Box Office: Kantara Chapter 1 Breaches ₹100 Crore Mark In Hindi, While Dharma's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Struggles To Find Audience
Kantara Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari hit the big screens on the same day, on October 2. While the Bollywood movie struggled to find an audience, the Rishab Shetty starrer is wreaking havoc at the box office, even in the Hindi version.
Kantara Chapter 1 vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection: The Dharma production film has been massively defeated in the clash with the Rishab Shetty starrer. While both films were released on Dussehra/Gandhi Jayanti, Kantrara Chapter 1 emerged as the audience's first choice, not just in the original Kannada, but also in the Hindi version. The movie has breached the ₹100 crore mark, a milestone that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari might not be able to achieve even after its lifetime theatrical run. Going by the current trends, the Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer is expected to finish its theatrical business with nearly ₹50 crore in collection, while the pan-India film Kantara Chapter 1 has already raked in ₹317 crore, including collections from all languages.
Kantara Chapter 1 breaches ₹100 crore mark in Hindi, becomes second-highest-grossing Kannada film worldwide
Kantara Chapter 1 has been dismantling box office records ever since its release on October 2. Directed and led by Rishab Shetty, the Kannada movie is a prequel to the 2022 film, which was also a box office hit. While the film has witnessed a dip in collection on the non-holiday days, the single-day business of Kantara Chapter 1 has stayed above ₹20 crore. On Wednesday (day 7 of release), the film added another ₹25 crore to its collection.
The 7-day total of Kantara Chapter 1 now stands at ₹317.05, with ₹102 crore from the Hindi version alone. As per Sacnilk, the film has surpassed its predecessor Kantara to become the second-highest-grossing Kannada film worldwide, with ₹410 crore in just 6 days. The movie is now only behind Yash's action drama KGF Chapter 2, which stands tall at ₹1215 crore globally.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari moves at a slow pace at the box office
Featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie has performed lower than expected, despite lucrative offers like buy one get one free on tickets, and slashed prices. On Wednesday (day 7 of release), the movie registered its lowest single-day collection with just ₹2.25 crore in its kitty. The Dharma Productions project has amassed a total of ₹38.85 crore at the box office in 7 days, as per Sacnilk.
