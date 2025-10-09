Box Office: Kantara Chapter 1 Breaches ₹100 Crore Mark In Hindi, While Dharma's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Struggles To Find Audience

Kantara Chapter 1 vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection: The Dharma production film has been massively defeated in the clash with the Rishab Shetty starrer. While both films were released on Dussehra/Gandhi Jayanti, Kantrara Chapter 1 emerged as the audience's first choice, not just in the original Kannada, but also in the Hindi version. The movie has breached the ₹100 crore mark, a milestone that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari might not be able to achieve even after its lifetime theatrical run. Going by the current trends, the Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer is expected to finish its theatrical business with nearly ₹50 crore in collection, while the pan-India film Kantara Chapter 1 has already raked in ₹317 crore, including collections from all languages.

Kantara Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari both hit the big screens on October 2 | Image: Republic

Kantara Chapter 1 breaches ₹100 crore mark in Hindi, becomes second-highest-grossing Kannada film worldwide

Kantara Chapter 1 has been dismantling box office records ever since its release on October 2. Directed and led by Rishab Shetty, the Kannada movie is a prequel to the 2022 film, which was also a box office hit. While the film has witnessed a dip in collection on the non-holiday days, the single-day business of Kantara Chapter 1 has stayed above ₹20 crore. On Wednesday (day 7 of release), the film added another ₹25 crore to its collection.

The 7-day total of Kantara Chapter 1 now stands at ₹317.05, with ₹102 crore from the Hindi version alone. As per Sacnilk, the film has surpassed its predecessor Kantara to become the second-highest-grossing Kannada film worldwide, with ₹410 crore in just 6 days. The movie is now only behind Yash's action drama KGF Chapter 2, which stands tall at ₹1215 crore globally.



Also Read: Not Nick, Priyanka Scribbles This Name In Her Karva Chauth Mehendi

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari moves at a slow pace at the box office