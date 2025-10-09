'You're A Real Hero For Your Family', Akshay Kumar Tells Saif Ali Khan For Putting Up A Brave Fight Against Intruder Attempting To Harm Jeh

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are the latest guests on the talk show Two Much With Twinkle and Kajol. The actors discussed their personal lives, professional lives and the recent tragedy that happened with Saif Ali Khan and his family. For the unversed, an intruder attacked the actor at his house in Bandra in the wee hours of January 16. Following the attack, he was rushed to the Lilavati hospital, where he received immediate help. Saif was later discharged on January 21. Recalling the incident, the actor shared how he tackled the intruder who threatened to attack his younger son, Jeh, in return for some money.

Saif Ali Khan recalls the knife attack at his residence

Talking on the show, Saif Ali Khan recalled one of his domestic househelp barging into his room, late at night, to alarm him about an intruder pointing a knife at his younger son Jeh, and asking for money. The actor then rushed to the room and pounced on the attacker, not knowing that he was armed with two knives. The attacker then began to stab him multiple times, nicking him in the spine and neck. Saif also recalled his son and his help getting nicked.

Saif also remembered his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor advising him to rush to the hospital while she took their son to her sister, Karisma's, residence. He recalled his older son, Taimur, asking him if he was going to die, to which he assured him that he was just hurt in the back. The Salaam Nameste actor shared, "We walked into the hospital, and they were sleepy in the emergency area. I told a guy, 'Can we get a stretcher?' He said, 'Wheelchair?' I said, 'No, I think I need a stretcher.' He said no. And then finally I said, 'Hey', because he wasn't waking up, 'I'm Saif Ali Khan. It's a medical emergency'. And we went, 'Oh.' "Then you know all the pandemonium broke loose."