Box Office: Main Vaapas Aaunga Beats Cocktail 2 Collection On Sunday, Earns More In Its 3rd Weekend Than 1st And 2nd Weekends Despite Welcome 3 Release

Main Vaapas Aaunga witnessed a tepid start at the box office after releasing on June 12. However, as positive word of mouth spread, the Imtiaz Ali directorial witnessed a turnaround its prospects. What was expected to be a complete washout, the movie is now touching the ₹50 crore mark. In its ongoing third weekend, Main Vaapas Aaunga minted more than its first and second weekends, indicating strong viewer interest and its firm grip at the box office.

Main Vaapas Aanuga hits a high in its third weekend

On its 3rd Friday (June 26), the collection of Main Vaapas Aaunga was more than its first and second Fridays. The third Saturday collection of ₹4.25 crore was also similar to the numbers the movie posted on its second Saturday (₹4.35 crore). On Sunday (June 28), the movie is looking to post its highest single-day biz since release. On its 2nd Sunday, Main Vaapas Aaunga minted ₹5.75 crore. On June 28, the movie is looking to post similar figures or more. The upward trend this movie has witnessed has put it in a league of its own.

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On June 28, Main Vaapas Aaunga also collected more than Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's Cocktail 2, which released on June 19. While the overall biz of Main Vaapas Aaunga is less than Cocktail 2, it is witnessing higher footfalls than the rom-com directed by Homi Adajania despite a much lower screen count.

Meanwhile, both Main Vaapas Aaunga and Cocktail 2 are facing a formidable opponent in Welcome To The Jungle, which is expected to post ₹60 crore+ in its opening weekend.