Box Office Showdown: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Or Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Which A-rated Movie Secured A Higher Opening Weekend?

Redeeming the Hindi film industry from the lukewarm year in terms of business, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar opened to blockbuster collections. The Aditya Dhar directorial is an espionage thriller that received an ‘A’ certificate upon release owing to gory action scenes. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and R. Madhavan. Not just the ticketing counters, Dhurandhar has made a massive roar among cinegoers and critics as well. However, despite breaching the ₹100 cr mark on the third day of theatrical release, the movie was unable to beat the collection of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, released in 2023.

Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast headlined by Ranveer Singh | Image: Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal remains the biggest opening grosser in the A-rated movie category

In just three days of its theatrical release, Ranveer Singh headliner Dhurandhar raked in ₹103 crore. Given the genre of the movie, the power-packed cast and the long runtime, a comparison of Dhurandhar with the 2023 biggie Animal was inevitable. The fact that both movies are led by the leading actors of Bollywood currently - Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, makes the comparison even more interesting.



Animal also featured an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor | Image: Instagram



While staggering, the opening weekend collection of Dhurandhar has not even been 50% of Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, which courted immense controversies and remains a topic of discussion till today, amassed a mammoth total of ₹201.53 crore in India, in just three days, as per Sacnilk. What made the numbers even more impressive was that the movie released in a clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, which eventually led to a sharing of screens. In Dhurandhar's case, the movie got a mostly solo release, with some screens being occupied by the holdover Tere Ishk Mein.



Dhurandhar hit the big screens on December 5 | Image: X