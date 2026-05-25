Brutal Trolling Over Don 3 Casting To Fierce Support Amid Row: Ranveer Singh Wins Over Netizens In 3 Years, Courtesy Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar have locked horns over the actor's sudden exit from Don 3. The third chapter of one of the most anticipated Bollywood franchises was announced in August 2023. At the time, social media users sparked a massive backlash against Singh taking over the Son legacy from Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, accusing him of not being fit for the role. Years later, now that the movie has reached a stalemate, the same netizens are rallying behind Ranveer Singh, unanimously pronouncing him not guilty. The shift happened post the success of the Dhurandhar franchise.

Don 3 was officially announced in August 2023 and would have been the first fronted by Ranveer Singh. The announcement triggered major backlash with netizens sceptical of the actor filling in the shoes of those who portrayed the role before him. At the time, they argued that Singh does not have what it takes to play the serious, broody part that the movie's protagonist is associated with.

Social media users trolling Ranveer Singh upon his announcement as Don 3 protagonist in 2023 | Image: Instagram

Cut to three years later. The actor's sudden exit from the Farhan Akhtar-directed actioner triggers a storm. The makers dragged Singh to the major film bodies, alleging that his exit was ‘unprofessional’. Appearing on behalf of Excel Entertainment, Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani argued that they have already incurred a loss of ₹45 crore on the movie's pre-production.



Also Read: Don 3: FWICE Bans Ranveer Singh For Non-Cooperation, What Does It Mean

FWICE issues a ban on Ranveer Singh | Image: X

The row escalated quickly with FWICE coming down heavy on Ranveer Singh. While the actor and producer have refrained from making public comments, the film's body has issued a non-cooperative directive against Singh. A ban has been placed on Ranveer, and no member of the film body will work with him until the issue is mutually resolved.

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Fans rally behind Ranveer Singh in Don 3 dispute | Image: X

However, what came almost naturally amid the very public fallout between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar was the unanimous support for the actor. After being doubtful over his casting in Don 3 three years ago, fans of the actor seem to have taken an 180 degree turn with regard to the actor. Social media ushered in for Singh as soon as the notification of FWICE went public. Netizens are abuzz with support for the actor and have accused Farhan Akhtar of targeting him. Some have even alleged a ‘nepo lobby’ is at work and attacking Singh only because he is an ‘outsider’.



Also Read: Don 3: Farhan Akhtar Opens Up About Picking Ranveer Singh For Franchise Reboot

Ranveer Singh is reportedly working on Pralay, slated to be his next release after Dhurandhar 2 | Image: Republic

The change in public perception towards Ranveer Singh is not gradual. The sudden shift took place following the success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise. Following the release of the duology, the actor has established himself not only as a bankable star but also as a people's favourite. In 3 years, Ranveer Singh has managed a complete change of heart on social media.



Also Read: Explained | Ranveer Singh Vs Farhan Akhtar Standoff Over Don 3 Resulting In Intense Blame Game, ₹40 Crore Losses And A Shelved Movie