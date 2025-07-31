Can Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara Beat Kabir Singh To Become The Highest-Grossing Romance Movie Ahead Of Dhadak 2 Release?

Updated 31 July 2025 at 08:10 IST
Saiyaara Box Office Collection: The Mohit Suri directorial has been enjoying a solo run at the big screens with no significant release from Bollywood in the last two weeks. As a consequence, the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer was enjoying a glorious collection at the ticketing counter. However, on August 1, Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 and Ajay Devgn's headliner Son Of Sardaar 2 will hit screens. Will the phenomenal theatrical run of Saiyaara continue after the new release?
In recent times, the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh (2019) is considered the highest-grossing romance movie with ₹278.80 Cr collections as per Sacnilk. Going by the current trend, Saiyaara is expected to cross the collection of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial today. The film has been raking in decent numbers even in the second week of release.
Also Read: Watch: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Head Out To Alibaug For Midweek Getaway
Saiyaara minted ₹7 crore on the second Wednesday, despite witnessing some competition from the animated movie, Mahavatar Narasimha. In the 13-day run, the Ahaan Panday-Aneet Paddas starrer has amassed a total of ₹273.50 crore. Since there is no data available to estimate the inflation-adjusted collections of previous love stories like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbattein, Devdas and others, Saiyaara will be considered as the highest-grossing Bollywood movie.
Also Read: DYK Saiyara Director Mohit Suri Is Related To Alia Bhatt, Here's How
However, the collections of Saiyaara are likely to be dented in the coming days owing to the new releases. The Triptii Dimri-Siddhanth Chaturvedi starrer Dhadak 2 will finally hit screens on August 1. The film is also a tragic love story. Additionally, Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur starrer Son of Sardaar 2 will also release on the day and is expected to pull in the family audience to the big screens.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 31 July 2025 at 08:10 IST