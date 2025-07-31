Can Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara Beat Kabir Singh To Become The Highest-Grossing Romance Movie Ahead Of Dhadak 2 Release?

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: The Mohit Suri directorial has been enjoying a solo run at the big screens with no significant release from Bollywood in the last two weeks. As a consequence, the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer was enjoying a glorious collection at the ticketing counter. However, on August 1, Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 and Ajay Devgn's headliner Son Of Sardaar 2 will hit screens. Will the phenomenal theatrical run of Saiyaara continue after the new release?

Saiyaara set to become Bollywood's highest-grossing love story

In recent times, the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh (2019) is considered the highest-grossing romance movie with ₹278.80 Cr collections as per Sacnilk. Going by the current trend, Saiyaara is expected to cross the collection of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial today. The film has been raking in decent numbers even in the second week of release.



Also Read: Watch: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Head Out To Alibaug For Midweek Getaway

Saiyaara minted ₹7 crore on the second Wednesday, despite witnessing some competition from the animated movie, Mahavatar Narasimha. In the 13-day run, the Ahaan Panday-Aneet Paddas starrer has amassed a total of ₹273.50 crore. Since there is no data available to estimate the inflation-adjusted collections of previous love stories like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbattein, Devdas and others, Saiyaara will be considered as the highest-grossing Bollywood movie.



Also Read: DYK Saiyara Director Mohit Suri Is Related To Alia Bhatt, Here's How