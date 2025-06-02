Can Rajkummar Rao's Bhool Chuk Maaf Breach ₹70 Crore Mark At Box Office Before Akshay Kumar Starrer Housefull 5 Release?

Even though the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf was riddled with controversies, the movie has been performing well at the box office. Headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the comedy drama is directed by Karan Sharma. The movie hit the big screens on May 23 and will make its premiere on OTT premiere on June 6. Despite the unusually short 2-week OTT window, the film has raked in nearly ₹60 crore after the second weekend.

Bhool Chuk Maaf wraps up the second weekend with ₹15.05 crore in collection

Bhool Chuk Maaf opened to a decent ₹7 crore at the box office. It raked in ₹28 crore on the first weekend of release. The film wrapped up its first week with a collection of ₹44.1 crore. As per Sacnilk, the movie has held steady at the box office in the second week as well.



On the second Sunday of release, Bhool Chuk Maaf has raked in ₹6.35 crore which bringing up the total collection of the film in the second weekend upto ₹15.05 crore, at the domestic box office. The Rajkummar Rao starrer has now amassed a total of ₹58.95 crore. With the upcoming release of Housefull 5 on June 6, the movie enjoys a few more days of solo run. With a significant buzz and big names in the star cast, Housefull 5 is gearing up to be a fruitful venture at the box office.

Why is Bhool Chuk Maaf releasing on OTT so soon?

Bhool Chuk Maaf's theatrical release was in limbo after an exhibitor sued the makers for breach of contract. The whole matter began on May 8 when Maddock Films cancelled the theatrical release of the film and announced that it would premiere on Amazon Prime Video directly. Several reports alleged that the makers did this after anticipating a poor box office reception of the Rajkummar Rao and in order to save the production's hit streak.



