Can You Guess The Film Saif Ali Khan Said Yes To After Aamir Khan Refused To Listen To The Script, Vivek Oberoi Demanded Changes, And Hrithik Roshan Rejected

Kunal Kohli directed Hum Tum has gained cult classic status over the years. Released in 2004, in a new interview, the filmmaker admitted that Saif Ali Khan was not his first choice for the role of protagonist and that he had offered the role to three other actors. However, Kunal Kohli asserted that Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan and Vivek Oberoi all rejected the film. The movie also features Rani Mukerji in the lead role.

Speaking to Radio Nasha, the filmmaker shared, “Hrithik said, ‘I love the script, it's beautiful, but I don’t think I’ll be able to pull this off. I’m not in the right frame of mind. Can you wait one or two years? Let some of my films release first - after that, I’ll see if I can do this. I know some of my upcoming films are going to flop. I’m just in a bad phase.’ He was very confused. We could see he wasn’t making excuses - he simply didn’t feel confident enough. He wanted a hit film behind him before taking this on."



Next he recalled offering the film to Aamir Khan, who refused to hear the script as he was reeling from his separation with Reena Dutta. Kunal added, “I’m not in the right frame of mind to even hear the script. So I won’t even listen to it.’ Then we approached Vivek (Oberoi). He initially gave us the dates but later cancelled. He then asked for changes to the script, and we thought—let’s just leave it.”



Ultimately, Saif Ali Khan was cast in the movie by the insistence of producer Aditya Chopra.