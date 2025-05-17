Ramayana: Not Sakshi Tanwar, Kajal Aggarwal To Play Ravana's Wife Mandodari In Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Starrer

Ramayana is one of the most anticipated movies in Bollywood. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit the big screens on Diwali 2026. As per reports, the Sikandar actress Kajal Aggarwal has joined the cast of the film.

A leading publication has reported that Kajal Aggarwal will play the role of Mandodari, Raavan's wife, in Ramayana. It was earlier reported that Sakshi Tanwar has been roped in for the role, but now Kajal is confirmed to be a part of the movie. It is also being said that the actress has already begun shooting for her parts in the film.

An insider in the know told the publication that the Ramayana makers wanted to cast an actress who has a substantial following in both Bollywood and regional cinema, thus making Kajal Aggarwal, the perfect choice for Mandodari. For the unversed, the daughter of the demon king Mayasura and apsara Hema, Mandodari was the wife of Ravan. Kannada actor Yash will feature in the role of Ravan in Ramayana.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Ram in Ramayana, while Sai Pallavi will play Sita. The movie will also star Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.



Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part movie directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-produced by Namit Malhotra. The makers have booked Diwali 2025 and 2026 slots for the release of the film.



