Viral Video: Chaos Ensues At Cocktail 2 Pune Event, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna And Kriti Sanon Make Hurried Exit As Crowd Gets Unruly

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon have been promoting their film Cocktail 2, scheduled to release on June 19. The trio landed in Pune on Friday for a music festival, organised as a pre-release event for the film. Several videos and photos from the event have been circulating on social media. In some videos, the actors could be seen being escorted out amid heavy security.

Local media channels and onlookers of the event took to social media to share that the crowd turned unruly. According to reports, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna had to leave the event, held at a Pune mall, prematurely when the crowds turned out of control. It is being said that fans of the actors broke security barricades to meet the stars and get a photo with them. A video shows the attendees almost tearing into Shahid's clothes, which prompts the actor to push people out of his way. Kriti and Rashmika carefully followed closely behind, shielding each other. While there is no official statement or confirmation about the chaos, videos from the mall have been circulating on social media.



Also Read: BO Day 2: Haunted 3D, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Cocktail 2 advance booking commences