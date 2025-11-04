Celina Jaitly is fighting a legal battle for her brother, Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been in detention in the UAE since 2024. Missing for months, the Bollywood actress approached the Delhi High Court seeking necessary legal and medical assistance for her brother from Indian authorities. In an exclusive tell-all interview with Republic Media's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the aggrieved sister shares the ordeal faced by their family for the last 14 months.

Speaking to Republic, Celina shared that she has several questions for which she is seeking answers. She mentioned approaching the High Court to seek ‘clarity on the matter’. Tearing up at the thought of her missing brother, the actress shared, “We have lost our parents; it's just the two of us in this world now. In the first 8 months, I had no idea where he was. There are many questions, but no answers.”

Sharing the timeline of events, Celina added, “He was abducted for the first eight months. After that, we were informed, thanks to the Madad portal, where we filed a grievance, that he has been remitted to a detention centre.” Appearing for the actress, advocate Raghav Kacker continued, “He was picked up from the Mall of Emirates, not in an official police car or an enforcement vehicle. After months, we realised that he is in a detention centre in Abu Dhabi. So, it was first an abduction, and now we know he is with the authorities. They have kept up in the dark completely, about where he is."

The advocate emphasised that they are trying to initiate a legal process in the UAE, but it comes with its own challenges. He also mentioned that the family has not been made privy to the official reason behind Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly's detention.

Advertisement

When asked when Celina last spoke to her brother, the actress recalled talking to him on Raksha Bandhan 2024, around August 19. She recalled struggling to get in touch with him following Raksha Bandhan. She shared, “One fine day at the end of September, I received a phone call and got to know that he had been abducted by unknown entities on September 6 outside the Mall of Emirates. Since then, there has been no other information about him. I was told about the abduction by his wife."



Also Read: Ruling On Celina's Brother Puts Focus On Indian Soldiers Detained Abroad

Celina's advocate has also stressed that Maj. Vikrant's wife has not been responding to them, and the information provided by her about his well-being earlier was not entirely true, which prompted the actress to pursue the case herself. With a lump in her throat, Celina continued, “He is a born patriot. He is a fourth-generation armed forces officer. Even though he was inducted into the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), he decided to become a para SF officer. My brother has injuries on his body from so many missions. He is broken in places that people could not see. As a sister, this has been one of the toughest times of my life, the darkest 14 months. And I thought that would happen when my parents died, my son died, but this is at par, if not worse than that. I have a lot of questions. I want him back in his country. I am worried about his mental health. I don't know what they are investigating. I have no answer. I can only appeal to my government; there is no one else I can turn to. I do not have the resources or the means.”

Advertisement

Breaking down the actress stressed, “I am not Celina Jaitly right now, I am just a soldier's sister. We are each other's only surviving blood relative. I just want to appeal to our government to please bring him back. I respect and honour the governemnt and appeal to them to please bring my soldier back to me. He is all I have.”

Also Read: ‘You Fought For Us, Now It’s Our Turn’: Celina Pens Heartfelt Note



Celina continued, “I followed all protocols. I filed a grievance on the Madad portal. I tried to get in touch with the officials in the UAE. I did all I could, with my resources, since I was based in Austria.” She recalled her brother, Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly was with his wife at the time of the abduction. Advocate Raghav added, “They were shopping at the mall and approached their car in the parking when two people, wearing black suits, asked him to get in a black car and drove off.”