Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 1: Ananya Panday-Lakshay Deliver Career's Second-lowest Opener After Liger And Kill

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection: Backed by Dharma Productions, the movie is headlined by Ananya Panday and Lakshay. While the actor is fresh off the success of his series Bad**s of Bollywood, the romance film is particularly critical for Ananya. The actress was last seen in Main Tera Tu Meri Tu Meri Main Tera alongside Kartik Aaryan. The movie failed to perform well at the box office.

With Chand Mera Dil, the makers adopted the Saiyaara strategy. The YRF film starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda hit the big screens in the summer last year and became a box office sensation. It was even credited with the revival of the romance genre. However, the makers released the movie without the lead stars carrying out any offline promotions. The same happened before the release of Chand Mera Dil. The cast members did not hold any pre-release events or city-wide promotions. The cast and crew members have only been promoting the film on their social media accounts.

Chand Mera Dil opens low at the box office

With less awareness around the film and a mixed word of mouth, the Ananya Panday starrer failed to impress the cinegoers on the big screens. As per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing, the movie opened a little over ₹2 crore. However, the business is likely to witness an uptick from the late-night shows.



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The business of Chand Mera Dil on day 1 is one of the worst for Ananya Panday. The actress has had 6 theatrical releases, out of which Liger (2022) remains the worst performer. The movie opened to nearly ₹1 crore. Chand Mera Dil has surpassed the film, but has trailed all others. The movie's opening is a blotch for Lakshay also. The actor's only theatrical release before Chand Mera Dil was Kill (2024), which minted ₹1.25 crore on day 1. The muted response of Chand Mera Dil comes despite the movie makers offering lucrative ticket prices starting at just ₹99.



Also Read: Chand Mera Dil 1st Review: How Does Ananya Panday-Lakshay Starrer Fare?