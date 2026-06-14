Cocktail 2 Advance Booking Collection: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Starrer Sells Over 2000 Tickets
Cocktail was a big hit in 2012, and expectations are similar from the sequel. With a fresh cast and a new storyline, laughter and emotional moments are guaranteed.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Cocktail 2 Advance Booking Collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna feature in the upcoming romantic comedy Cocktail 2. The first movie in the franchise, directed by Homi Adajania, released in 2012 and starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. Cocktail was a big hit, and expectations are similar from the sequel. With a fresh cast and a new storyline, laughter and emotional moments are guaranteed.
Cocktail 2 will release on June 19. The advance booking for the movie opened on June 14, 5 days before its theatrical debut. Ticket sales are off to a promising start. As per Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 has sold around 2079 tickets so far, collecting ₹6.66 lakh. In the coming days, this number is expected to shoot up significantly. The team has gone all out with promotions in the final week, and the momentum seems to be building in its favour. The trailer and the songs have also received a positive response, and this is expected to boost the anticipation for the film further.
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Cocktail 2 receives A certificate from CBFC
Cocktail 2 has completed its censor formalities. It has been rated A by the CBFC. This marks the first time Kriti Sanon has featured in a 'Adults only' movie. Rashmika's last A-rated movie was Animal. For Shahid, after Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, released earlier this year, Cocktail 2 marks another A-rated outing. The runtime is locked at 2 hours and 30 minutes. There have been long-standing rumours that Cockatil 2 is a lesbian love story. However, the team has denied such claims. Homi Adajania returns to direct the sequel and Pritam is the music composer.
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