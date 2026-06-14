Cocktail 2 Advance Booking Collection: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Starrer Sells Over 2000 Tickets

Cocktail 2 Advance Booking Collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna feature in the upcoming romantic comedy Cocktail 2. The first movie in the franchise, directed by Homi Adajania, released in 2012 and starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. Cocktail was a big hit, and expectations are similar from the sequel. With a fresh cast and a new storyline, laughter and emotional moments are guaranteed.

Kriti, Shahid and Rashmika have been promoting Cocktail 2 in various cities before its June 19 release | Iamge: X

Cocktail 2 will release on June 19. The advance booking for the movie opened on June 14, 5 days before its theatrical debut. Ticket sales are off to a promising start. As per Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 has sold around 2079 tickets so far, collecting ₹6.66 lakh. In the coming days, this number is expected to shoot up significantly. The team has gone all out with promotions in the final week, and the momentum seems to be building in its favour. The trailer and the songs have also received a positive response, and this is expected to boost the anticipation for the film further.

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Cocktail 2 receives A certificate from CBFC