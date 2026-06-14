Peddi Director Buchi Babu To Direct Varanasi Star Mahesh Babu After Ram Charan?

The team of Peddi is currently basking in the success of the Ram Charan starrer rural sports drama. Initially, the movie faced a massive controversy over the objectification of Janhvi Kapoor's character Achiyamma. Watchers argued that through camera angles and costumes, Achiyamma was sexualised for the male gaze. Director Buchi Babu Sana swiftly issued an apology and confirmed that new prints of Peddi will be released and the alleged controversial portions will be edited out. New prints, as per the latest reports, will be made available from the coming week. Peddi has also surpassed the worldwide collection of Chiranjeevi starrer Mana ShankaraVaraprasad Garu to emerge as the highest grossing Telugu movie this year.

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The success of Peddi has brought some respite for Ram Charan, who was in search of a hit after Shankar's Game Changer flopped big time. Buchi Babu has also turned into a much sought after director in Tollywood. Released on June 4, Peddi currently stands at ₹366 crore gross collection worldwide.

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Rumours have also been rife that Buchi Babu will direct Mahesh Babu next in a mythological drama. During the success meet of Peddi, Buchi Babu was asked about the movie with Mahesh Babu. The director remained tight-lipped but shared that he would reveal details about his next project at the right time. He said, “Time will tell everything.” His response neither confirmed nor denied the reports of a mythological film with Mahesh Babu, leaving fans curious.

Mahesh Babu is currently filming for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The big-budget action drama also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. Vananasi will release in April next year, and if indeed Mahesh Babu is working with Buchi Babu in the coming time, he is expected to begin working on it only after Varanasi has released.