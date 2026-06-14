Blast OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Arjun Sarja Starrer Martial Arts Film
Tamil action film Blast is said to have been made on a budget of ₹15 crore. The worldwide box office collection stands at over ₹60 crore as it continues to run in cinema halls before its OTT premiere.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Tamil film Blast is among the highest-grossing Kollywood movies this year. It released in cinema halls on May 28 and is currently running in its third weekend. The gross collection at the domestic box office stands at ₹52 crore+ even as it continues to receive good footfalls. Meanwhile, reports have started circulating online regarding the OTT release date of the film, with many eager to know when will Blast begin streaming online.
When and where to watch Blast on OTT?
Blast is the latest Tamil hit starring Arjun Sarja, Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan in the lead roles. Directed by debutant Subash K Raj, the action thriller was also released in Telugu under the title Blast Zone. The film is likely to begin streaming on Netflix in multiple languages from June 26. An official announcement from the OTT platform is expected soon. The movie is said to have been made on a budget of ₹15 crore. Overseas, the biz of the film is nearing the ₹15 crore mark, pushing its worldwide gross to over ₹60 crore. It remains to be seen how the movie performs on OTT.
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What is Blast about?
Rajaraman (Arjun Sarja) is a karate instructor who has trained his daughter in self-defence since childhood, while also teaching her to stand up for the helpless. His wife Neelaveni (Abhirami) was once a karate prodigy herself, though she is now content managing the household. She is less enthusiastic, however, about her husband constantly fuelling the fire within their daughter. Nila (Preity Mukhundhan) has absorbed her father's teachings. She stands up for the vulnerable and needs no one to defend her from lecherous bosses or chain-snatching thieves. How these acts of courage eventually bring the family into conflict with powerful mining baron Varun (John Kokken), his dangerous lieutenant Abraham (Arjun Chidambaram) and local gang leader Kirubakaran (Pawan Krishna) forms the crux of the story.
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