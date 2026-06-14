Blast OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Arjun Sarja Starrer Martial Arts Film

Tamil film Blast is among the highest-grossing Kollywood movies this year. It released in cinema halls on May 28 and is currently running in its third weekend. The gross collection at the domestic box office stands at ₹52 crore+ even as it continues to receive good footfalls. Meanwhile, reports have started circulating online regarding the OTT release date of the film, with many eager to know when will Blast begin streaming online.

When and where to watch Blast on OTT?

Blast is the latest Tamil hit starring Arjun Sarja, Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan in the lead roles. Directed by debutant Subash K Raj, the action thriller was also released in Telugu under the title Blast Zone. The film is likely to begin streaming on Netflix in multiple languages from June 26. An official announcement from the OTT platform is expected soon. The movie is said to have been made on a budget of ₹15 crore. Overseas, the biz of the film is nearing the ₹15 crore mark, pushing its worldwide gross to over ₹60 crore. It remains to be seen how the movie performs on OTT.

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Blast is a family action film directed by Subash K Raj | Image: X

What is Blast about?