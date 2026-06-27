Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 8: Rom Com Maintains Momentum Despite Reduced Screens Due To Welcome To The Jungle Release

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection: The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer hit the big screens on June 19. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is a sequel to the 2012 movie, but failed to receive similar postive reviews from the audience. Despite the mixed response and negative word of mouth, Cocktail 2 has amassed a decent total at the box office.

The release of Cocktail 2 was sandwiched between Main Vaapas Aaunga (June 12) and Welcome to the Jungle (June 26). Therefore, the romance comedy was already struggling with proper showcasing. This, coupled with the film's ‘A’ certificate, further dented the business. However, despite the release of Akshay Kumar-led Welcome to the Jungle this Friday, Cocktail 2 has maintained a steady momentum at the box office in the second week of its theatrical run.



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Is ₹100 crore possible for Cocktail 2?

On the eighth day of release (second Friday), Cocktail 2 minted ₹5.10 crore, as per Sacnilk. While the business did not witness an uptick as expected, it did not decline either. The 8-day collection of the movie stands at ₹74.75 crore. The movie makers have offered discounts and offers on tickets, which is likely to aid their business. However, with the new releases, the screen count for Cocktail 2 has significantly reduced. This is likely to further deter its growth at the box office. The coming weekend remains crucial to determine if Cocktail 2 can surpass the ₹100 crore collection or not. Post its theatrical run, the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer will debut on Netflix.



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Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The story follows Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), a young couple deeply in love but unsure about marriage. Their vacation in Sicily takes an unexpected turn when they meet Diya's friend Ally, played by Kriti Sanon. What begins as a carefree trip soon turns into an emotional test of trust, love, and commitment.

