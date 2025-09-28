Updated 28 September 2025 at 17:00 IST
Selena Gomez And Priyanka Chopra's Bridal Looks Have This In Common
Selena Gomez exchanged vows with Benny Blanco in the much-anticipated, but intimate, wedding ceremony on September 27. The actress cum singer shared the first photos from her special day on her Instagram account.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are finally married! The star couple exchanged nuptial vows during a beautiful, intimate wedding ceremony in California on Saturday. Selena shared the photos of their dreamy wedding on their Instagram account. The actress's bridal look has something in common with the white wedding of the Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.
Selena Gomez and Priyanka Chopra are both Ralph Lauren brides
Selena Gomez and Priyanka Chopra both opted for the unconventional Ralph Lauren outfits for their big day. For the wedding, Selena and Benny wore stunning Ralph Lauren ensembles. While the Only Murderers In The Building fame looked amazing in a halter-style white gown with a dramatic open back and floral details, Benny Blanco opted for the classic black tuxedo and bow tie.
In one of the most extravagant weddings in recent times, Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in December 2018. Hosted at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, the wedding was a spectacle with vow exchange in Indian and western traditions, only family and close friends in attendance and a 75-foot-long wedding veil in the spotlight. For the Christian ceremony, Priyanka Chopra stunned in an exquisite, custom-made Ralph Lauren white gown whose veil became the talk of the town. Apart from Selena Gomez and Priyanka Chopra, Ralph Lauren has also designed the outfits of Jennifer Lopez and Lily Collins.
More about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's dreamy wedding
On September 28, Selena shared pictures and videos, capturing their dreamy moments from the ceremony. She simply captioned the post with, "9.27.25."In the Polaroid snaps, Selena and Benny could be seen embracing each other, holding hands, and soaking up the moment. While the first one shows a close-up of the couple, it is followed by another one of Selena's flower bouquet. One adorable photo shows the signer sitting on the ground, with Benny lying with his head on her lap. Reacting to the post, celebrities like Camila Cabello, Gordon Ramsay, and Amy Schumer extended their heartfelt greetings. The groom, Benny Blanco, also couldn't help but adore his wife as he wrote, "my wife in real life." Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024, after dating for more than a year.
