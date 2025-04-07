Deepika Padukone In King? Siddharth Anand Addresses Rumours Of Pathaan Actress In His Next With Abhishek Bachchan

Deepika Padukone was said to be joining the cast of Siddharth Anand's next King. The director and actor pair have worked in the blockbuster hit Pathaan in 2023 and are also tied up in the YRF spyverse's upcoming projects. Recently, viral rumours suggested that Deepika has been cast in King and is likely to play the role of Suhana Khan's mother. However, as the hearsay circulated in media reports widely, Siddharth indirectly addressed the rumours with a cryptic post on X.

Siddharth wrote "False" on his X handle, seemingly denying reports of Deepika joining his next. The film also stars Abhishesk Bachchan and Abhay Verma. Reportedly in production now, King will release in 2026.

Not just Pathaan, but Deepika was also the leading lady in Siddharth's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan . However, it was an average performer at the box office. King has been the center of much speculation. Even though the movie has not been announced officially, anticipation is riding high on it. King was earlier supposed to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, but later, Siddharth stepped in as the director and is now taking the project forward.

Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Anand have worked together in Pathaan and Fighter | Image: X

What is Deepika Padukone's next project after she embraced motherhood?

Deepika's next movie after she embraced motherhood last year in September has been the source of much speculation. While some reports have suggested that she will shoot for her portions in Kalki 2898 AD sequel, her long-awaited project, The Intern, opposite Amitabh Bachchan may finally begin rolling this year.