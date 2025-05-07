Deepika Padukone 'Went Through A Lot' During Her Pregnancy, Shares How She And Ranveer Singh Picked Their Daughter's Name

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh embraced parenthood for the first time in September 2024. The couple welcomed their daughter Dua on September 8. Almost 8 months after the delivery, the Piku actress has opened up about her pregnancy. In a new interview, she shared that the nine months of her pregnancy were not easy sailing.

Deepika Padukone featured on the cover of the Marie Claire magazine for a special motherhood edition ahead of Mother's Day on May 11. Speaking to the publication, the new mom shared, “I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant and delivery.” She added that her pregnancy was not a cakewalk.

She acknowledged that the support of her friends and family during her complicated pregnancy made the ninth month's journey a little easier for her. In the same conversation, the Kalki 2898 AD actress shared how she and Ranveer Singh decided the name for their infant. Deepika admitted that they did not want a pick a name for their daughter before her birth and wished to understand her nature before naming her.



The actress shared, “I think what was more important for us was to first hold the baby in our arms, allow her to sort of see this new world she's come into, allow her personality to start developing a little bit.” Talking about the name, ‘Dua’, Deepika Padukone shared, "It felt like a beautiful summary of what she means to us and why she means what she means to us.”



