Samantha Ruth Prabhu Makes It Insta-Official With Raj Nidimoru? Actress' Post On 'New Beginnings' Reignites Dating Rumours

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been rumoured to be dating Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru. While the duo has neither accepted nor denied their relationship, their social media activity and public appearances have fuelled the relationship reports. Most recently, the actress, who is all set to make her debut as a producer with the upcoming film Subham, took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos. However, it was one particular click that caught the attention of social media users.

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu dating Raj Nidimoru?

On May 7, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a series of photos from the pre-release event of her film Subham. In the carousel post, 3 photos featured Raj Nidimoru. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote in the caption, "It’s been a long road, but here we are 💪🏼New beginnings." In one of the pictures, the filmmaker could be seen playing with a pet dog. In another, he could be seen posing with Samantha and another friend for a selfie.



Netizens argue that in the photo clicked inside a lift in which Samantha could be seen posing with a bouquet, Raj can also be seen accompanying her. Eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of it in the mirror. The duo, who maintain a good friendship, have collaborated on The Family Man and Citadel Honey Bunny. They also co-own a pickleball team, Chennai Super Champs.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya in 2017. The couple announced their separation in 2021. In 2024, Naga Chaitanya got married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Raj Nidimoru, on the other hand, is married to Shhyamali De. The couple is parents to a daughter as well. In 2023, Shhyamali shared a photo with her husband on Valentine's Day with a romantic caption.