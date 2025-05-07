Dijlit Dosanjh Called 'Fake' For Using Chatgpt To Speak English At MET Gala, Netizens Say, 'Quit The Act'

Diljit Dosanjh made his debut at the MET Gala this year. The actor cum singer made head turn in a Prabal Gurung ivory sherwani teamed with heavily accessories. Photos and videos of the Lover hitmaker from the red carpet and from behind-the-scenes have been doing the rounds on social media. One particular clip that grabbed the attention of social media users was from his carpool ride with Shakira and other celebrities.

Diljit Dosanjh's joke on not knowing English does not land well

On May 6, a video of Diljit Dosanjh carpooling with Nicole Scherzinger, Shakira, Tessa Thompson, and designer Prabal Gurung, the singer could be seen using Chatgpt. When confronted about it, the singer joked in his quintessential style, “I am learning English.” In the now viral video, fans of Diljit are praising his modesty, while other netizens had the polar opposite opinion.



Also Read: Nickyanka's Date At Met 2025 Is A Blah Moment By Their Own Standards

Several social media users pointed out that Diljit Dosanjh has been living in California and Toronto for a while now and leads a luxurious life outside India, which would require him to be comfortable with English. Netizens alleged that the singer puts on a 'desi' act as a PR strategy to appear relatable to the masses. Many even argued that they have heard the singer speak flawless English on multiple occasions. In his defence, Diljit seems to only be joking in the viral video and would not have actually been talking about his command of the language.



Also Read: GOAT Moment From Met Gala 2025: Diljit Joins Shakira, Priyanka, Nick

Social media users react to Diljit Dosanjh's video | Image: Instagram, Reddit/BollyBlindsandGossip

All about Diljit Dosanjh's MET Gala debut