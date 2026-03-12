'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Likens Working In Bollywood To 'Staying In S**t', Draws Massive Backlash

Priyanka Chopra is currently basking in the success of her recent Hollywood venture, The Bluff, which premiered on Prime Video on February 25. As part of the promotion of the movie, the actress joined Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. Speaking at the podcast, her daring revelations about Hindi cinema have not gone down well with social media users.

Priyanka Chopra is all set to make a comeback in Indian cinema with the SS Rajamouli directorial Varanasi | Image: Instagram

In 2015, Priyanka made a significant move to Hollywood with her role in Quantico. Arguably, the actress was doing her best work in Bollywood before she decided to look Westwards. This was followed by her wedding to Nick Jonas in 2018, since when she has been settled in the USA. On various occasions, the ‘Desi Girl’ has shared her ordeal with Bollywood and alleged that she was ‘cornered’ in the industry. In the new interview, Priyanka reiterated the same.

What did Priyanka Chopra say about Bollywood?

In viral videos from the podcast, Priyanka was asked why she decided to move to Hollywood. Replying to this, the actress shared, “When I was working back in India, I started feeling limited. I wanted to be able to see what else was out there. Besides Mindy Kaling and Aishwarya Rai, there were very few female or male Indian actors in Hollywood. And I was like why don’t we have that representation. It made me think of myself as that girl who was in the 9th grade in America, where nobody looks like me. I didn’t think about it (much) at that time, but as someone who was starting to seek work in Hollywood, I thought where do I stand? How do I begin? It came from the need to want and see what the possibilities were there.”

Talking about the further difficulties she faced in her flourishing Bollywood career, the Fashion actress added, “Nothing is an easy ride. We all have battles that we have to handle. I am someone who just doesn’t like staying in the s**t because then you get used to the smell. I am a big believer in pivoting. When life gets tough, we are so resilient as human beings; we have the ability to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, take a minute to feel emotional and feel the pain, and then pivot.”



Netizens react to Priyanka Chopra's comments about Bollywood

The actress's diss on the Hindi film industry has sparked strong reactions on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. Social media users have called her a ‘hypocrite’ for forgetting her roots and insulting the industry that made her a big star in front of Western media. Some even alleged that her bitter comments about Bollywood are coming just because she plays a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's Varanasi.

