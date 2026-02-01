Shefali Bagga Reacts Strongly To AI Poster Featuring Her Romance With Yuzvendra Chahal: This Is Disgusting!

On January 31, an AI-generated poster that reimagined Yuzvendra Chahal as the protagonist of Kapil Sharma's movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon went viral on social media. The post featured the cricketer's ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, along with his rumoured RJ, Mahavash, and Shefali Bagga. With the post, the creator most likely took a jibe at the serial rumours of Yuzvendra Chahal's romantic linkups with multiple women.

Interestingly, the cricketer himself caught the post's attention and even left a comment on it. In a seemingly playful jibe, Chahal wrote in the comment section, “2-3 reh gai admin, do better research next time”. He implied that the creator of the poster has left out a few women, with whom he has been romantically linked. The cricketer deleted the comment following the severe backlash on social media.



Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal's Brutally Roasted For 'Disgusting' Reaction To AI Poster Of Him Romancing With Dhanashree, RJ Mahvash And Shefali Bagga

A screengrab of Shefali's post | Image: Instagram

A day later, Shefali Bagga took to her Instagram stories to share her reaction to the post. Sharing the poster on her stories, the Bigg Boss fame sharply noted, “This is disgusting! The way these trolls treat girls is so shameful. Get a life. Classic representation of our mentality.” Her reaction has received strong support on social media. It must be noted that the original post was shared by an Instagram account, handled by VijayKumar Baria. It has now deleted.

What is Yuzvendra Chahal's link with Shefali Bagga?

On January 24, Shefali Bagga and Yuzvendra Chahal were spotted exiting a fancy diner in Mumbai together. On being spotted by paparazzi, the duo refused to get clicked together, with the cricketer moving steps ahead of the actress and Bigg Boss fame. The two, however, obliged the camerapersons with separate videos and photos. Though neither has confirmed the status of their relationship, netizens were quick to link them romantically.



Also Read: Yuzvenda Chahal-RJ Mahvash Put Relationship Rumours To Rest, Unfollow Each Other On Social Media

Advertisement

The spotting came days after Chahal made news for unfollowing RJ Mahavash on Instagram. The duo was previously rumoured to be dating, with some netizens even alleging that the relationship was one of the reasons for Yuzvendra's divorce from Dhanashree Verma in 2025. The unfollowing on social media confirmed that the friendship between Chahal and Mahavash has turned sour.