Dhadak 2 Vs Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The romance drama as well as the family comedy will both hit the big screens on August 1. The Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer is directed by Shazia Iqbal. The film is a sequel to the 2016 film Dhadak and revolves around an inter-caste love story. Son of Sardaar 2 features Ajay Devgn in the lead and reprising his role from the first instalment of the film, released in 2012. Since both movies are releasing on the same day, a box office comparison between them is unavoidable. Know which film is expected to take the lead on the opening day, as per experts.

Will the romance wave benefit Dhadak 2?

Releasing just two weeks after the latest sensation, Saiyaara, Dhadak 2 will most likely benefit from the audience's changed taste towards the romance genre. The film also narrates an inter-caste love story. Riding high on drama and emotion, experts believe that the film's business will pick up from good word-of-mouth. Taran Adarsh, trade analyst and industry insider who has already watched the film, told us that the Triptii Dimri headliner has the potential to do well as the film's story is gripping. He claimed that while the advance booking is slow, a ₹3-₹3.5 crore opening day collection for the movie is good. However, he exercised caution with the estimate and stressed that Dhadak 2 is also facing competition from Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha, which is getting big.



Trade analyst Sumit Kadel also echoed the estimates provided by Adarsh. He predicts Dhadak 2 to open ‘in the range of ₹ 3.50-4.50 Cr nett’. He also pointed out that both Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 are having a ‘buy one get one' offer on tickets for day 1, without which the opening day collections would be much lower.



Will Son Of Sardaar 2 spring a surprise at the box office?

Son of Sardaar 2 is facing several challenges upon release. As per reports, the makers of the film had to negotiate on the screen count since films like Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha are already running well in theatres. Additionally, the film has sparked low buzz despite being a sequel. The nostalgia element seems to be missing from the Ajay Devgn starrer. There is also chatter on the content of the film featuring slapstick and stereotypical comedy, which might not sit well with the cinegoers in modern times.



