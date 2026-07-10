Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Opens Lower Than 2019's Total Dhamaal

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn led ensemble comedy released on July 10. The movie had collected nearly ₹5 crore gross through advance booking. On the day of its release, the initial reviews of the film were mixed, and this led to a lukewarm response to Dhamaal 4 at the box office on Friday. While it was expected to take the best opening in the franchise so far, its first day biz at the domestic box office was much lower than the 2019 threequel Total Dhamaal. Dhamaal 4 will have to perform much better over the remaining weekend.

Dhamaal 4 takes a moderate opening at the box office

Dhamaal 4 collected ₹13.75 crore on day 1 from 10,669 shows in India. While the movie was expected to collect closer to ₹15 crore, the biz fell short by a small margin and failed to touch the projected figures. Total Dhamaal in 2019 collected ₹16.5 crore on day 1 and ended up its theatrical run with ₹232.18 crore and a hit verdict against an estimated budget of ₹105 crore. Dhamaal 4 is reportedly made on ₹150 crore and follows a treasure hunt theme.

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Dhamaal 4 marks the return of Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Mishra among other cast members | Image: X

The cast includes Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta, among others.

Dhamaal 4 opens lower than Welcome To The Jungle





Dhamaal 4 follows closely the release of another comedy franchise film, Welcome To The Jungle. Led by Akshay Kumar, the third Welcome film, released on June 26 and collected ₹15.25 crore on day 1, which is more than Dhamaal 4. Since the reviews of Welcome To The Jungle were positive, it has collected nearly ₹180 crore worldwide and is already a hit.