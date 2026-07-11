Who Is Rohit Chandel, Actor Arrested For Stalking And Assaulting Minor Girl?

Actor Rohit Chandel, known for his roles in TV shows Pandya Store and Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police on charges of stalking and harassing a 16-year-old girl. A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Chandel, 29, was arrested at his Dahisar residence on Friday (July 10). He was produced before a special POCSO court that remanded him to police custody.

Rohit Chandel had been harassing the minor girl for over six months before he allegedly assaulted her | Iamge: Instagram

Rohit Chandel knew the victim for over six months?

According to the police complaint, the minor alleged that Rohit repeatedly called her on her mobile phone using his own number as well as several other phone numbers. She claimed that the calls continued from December 2025 to July 7, 2026, despite her not wanting any contact with him.

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Rohit Chandel's popular TV shows include Pandya Store and Sairaab | Image: Instagram

The complaint further states that on July 5, Rohit allegedly confronted the minor girl near her residential building. She alleged that Rohit chased her, argued with her, abused her and assaulted her by hitting her with his hands. Based on these allegations, the police registered a case against the actor under Section 12 of the POCSO Act and Sections 78, 115(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have confirmed his arrest, while the investigation is ongoing.

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Who is Rohit Chandel?

Rohit Chandel has been associated with the entertainment industry for close to a decade. He made his television debut in 2014 with a small role in Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal. He later featured in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai in 2018 and Chandragupta Maurya in 2019. He essayed Bajirao Bhatt in the historical show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, which aired in 2021-2022. On OTT, Rohit has featured in shows like Escaype Live, Sultanate and Blind Game.