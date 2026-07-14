Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn Starrer Witnesses Jump On Tuesday Despite No Discount In Ticket Prices

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn starrer Dhamaal 4 is performing well at the box office. After a good first weekend, as the collection wrapped up at ₹65 crore, the momentum continued into the first week. Post Welcome To The Jungle, Dhamaal 4 is the second comedy film in a row that is heading towards hit status. The worldwide collection of the film is over ₹115 crore currently, but with the much-awaited The Odyssey releasing on Friday (July 17), the biz of Dhamaal 4 could be affected.

Dhamaal 4 performs well despite no reduction in ticket prices

Dhamaal 4 managed to attract steady footfalls despite no discount on ticket prices on Tuesday. The comedy entertainer had an outstanding first weekend, and the collection stood at over ₹65 crore in India. The momentum continued into the first week, with Monday biz of ₹8.75 crore and Tuesday figures standing at over ₹9.50 crore. Like Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Dhamaal 4 ran on Tuesday (July 14) without any offer on tickets.

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Dhamaal 4 released on July 10 | Image: X

Overseas, the film collected ₹1.50 crore on day 5, taking its total gross to ₹16 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹115.44 crore.

When will Dhamaal 4 release on OTT?

Reports suggest that Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights of Dhamaal 4. Since Hindi movies release on OTT roughly 8 weeks from their theatrical release, the Indra Kumar directorial is expected to drop on streaming in the first week of September. An official confirmation in this regard is awaited.