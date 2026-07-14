Box Office: With Tuesday Offer, Evil Dead Burn Collects More Than Twice Of Alpha

Box Office: Several prominent movies are running in cinema halls now. Holdover releases Welcome To The Jungle and Alpha are facing stiff competition from new movies like Dhamaal 4, Evil Dead Burn and Moana. While Welcome 3 has emerged as a hit, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha has turned out to be a flop. The YRF Spyverse movie has collected ₹55 crore in 12 days in India and the single day earnings have fallen below the ₹1 crore mark as the movie's second week kicked off on Monday (July 13).

On Tuesday, despite discounted ticket prices, there were no takers for Alpha. Evil Dead Burn, meanwhile, despite receiving mixed reviews, attracted far better footfalls and its biz outperformed Alpha by a big margin. On July 14, Alpha's collection stood at less than ₹80 lakh. Evil Dead Burn earned nearly ₹1.90 crore. This pushed the Hollywood horror film's biz in India to over ₹17 crore mark in five days in India. Alpha, in 12 days so far, has minted ₹55.08 crore in India and ₹90.99 crore gross worldwide.

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Dhamaal 4, meanwhile, has managed to attract steady footfalls despite no discount on ticket prices on Tuesday. The comedy entertainer had an outstanding first weekend, and the collection stood at over ₹65 crore in India. The momentum continued into the first week, with Monday biz of ₹8.75 crore and Tuesday figures standing at nearly ₹8 crore. Like Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Dhamaal 4 ran on Tuesday (July 14) without any offer on tickets.

Dhamaal 4 is closing in on the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. After Welcome To The Jungle, Dhamaal 4, led by Ajay Devgn, is the second straight film in the comedy genre to be heading towards the hit status.