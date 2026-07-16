Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn Starrer Misses ₹100 Crore Mark In 1st Week

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn led multistarrer comedy released on July 10. Dhamaal 4 has completed its first week run in cinema halls on Thursday (July 16). In India, the movie fell short of the ₹100 crore. Meanwhile, worldwide, the movie has collected over ₹130 crore. While Christopher Nolan's much-awaited The Odyssey is releasing on July 17, Dhamaal 4 is expected to attract good footfalls over its second weekend since the audiences for the two movies are largely different.

Dhamaal 4 misses the ₹100 crore mark in India in 1st week

While Dhamaal 4 had a good hold at the box office on Monday and Tuesday, the collection dipped on Wednesday and Thursday. On July 16, the movie collected ₹6 crore, taking its India biz to ₹96 crore. Dhamaal 4 performed better than Akshay Kumar's recent release Welcome To The Jungle. The success of the two films back-to-back reinforces audiences' sustained interest in ensemble comedy entertainers.

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Overseas, Dhamaal 4 collected ₹1 crore on Thursday, taking its total overseas gross to ₹18.25 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹132.74 crore.

When will Dhamaal 4 release on OTT?

Reports suggest that Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights of Dhamaal 4. Since Hindi movies release on OTT roughly 8 weeks from their theatrical release, the Indra Kumar directorial is expected to drop on streaming in the first week of September. An official confirmation in this regard is awaited.