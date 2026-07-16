Is Awarapan Re-Release A Fool's Errand? Emraan Hashmi Starrer Staring At Flop Verdict
Awarapan is re-releasing in cinema halls, two weeks before the much-awaited theatrical debut of the sequel starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in the sequel to his 2007 movie Awarapan. Part 2 is set to release over the Independence Day weekend in August. A box office clash with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 is bound to make the sequel's run in cinema halls difficult. Nevertheless, fans of the first film are hyping up Awarapan 2 on social media platforms.
Ahead of the release of Awarapan 2, the makers are planning to re-release the first movie. Interestingly, the first part will screen in cinemas two weeks before the sequel's debut. While an exciting news for fans, Awarapan re-release will clash with Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
This is the fourth Spider-Man movie starring Holland as the "friendly neighbourhood superhero" and will lead directly to the most-awaited movie of the year, Avengers: Doomsday. The buzz around Spider-Man 4 is such that early estimates have predicted a massive $500 million+ global start for the superhero film. In India, the movie releases on July 30, a day before its global rollout. Here too, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to take a very encouraging start.
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Coming alongside the Hollywood movie is Awarapan, which re-releases on July 31. Awarapan was a box office disaster in 2007. However, its songs were huge hits and over the years, the Emraan Hashmi starrer acquired a cult following. Fans who would have wanted to witness Awarapan on the big screens ahead of its sequel's theatrical debut in mid August are questioning the re-release strategy and trolling makers for planning to roll it out against a big film like Spider-Man 4. While many movies have done good business on re-release, notably Tumbbad and Sanam Teri Kasam, they debuted when there were lesser releases.
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With Spider-Man 4 coming out a day before Awarapan's planned re-release, the commercial prospects of the latter could be massively affected.
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