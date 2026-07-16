Watch: Ranveer Singh Hides His Pralay Look As He Meets Director Jay Mehta Before Film Goes On Floors

Pralay: After the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar movies, Ranveer Singh is onto his next project. The actor was supposed to begin shooting for Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar, but the "new era" in the franchise didn't turn out as planned. Ranveer exited Don 3 close to the date it was supposed to begin shooting, leading to a legal case against him. As things iron out between Excel Entertainment, the banner backing Don 3, and Ranveer, the actor is reportedly planning to begin filming for Jay Mehta's Pralay.

Ranveer Singh and Kalyani Priyadarshan are reportedly paired up in Pralay | Image: X

As per reports, Ranveer is set to begin shooting for Pralay, with the initial schedule reportedly kicking off in Australia this September. Ranveer will lead the film alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan of Lokah fame, who will be making her Hindi film debut with this project. While Ranveer's role in the lead is confirmed, the makers are yet to reveal the status of Kalyani's casting.

Advertisement

As Pralay is set to go on the floors soon, Ranveer was spotted at Jay's father, filmmaker Hansal Mehta's office. The actor made sure to cover his face with a mask and even hid his hair with a cap. As he exited the office premises, seemingly after a meeting for Pralay, he made sure to not reveal his look to the media. Ranveer's latest, low-key appearance sparked rumours of his look for Pralay. Some mentioned that the look in the movie may have been locked and Ranveer made sure to not let the cat out of the bag at this stage of pre-production.

What is Pralay about?

Pralay is set in a post-apocalyptic world. It imagines a dystopian Mumbai infested by a zombie outbreak and a married couple scrambling for survival. With an estimated budget of ₹300 crore, the film is turning out to be the most expensive standalone project in Ranveer’s career. He is also co-producing the movie under his banner Ma Kasam Films.