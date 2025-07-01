Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein To Have A Tragic End Like Raanjhanaa? Netizens Speculate As Actor Shares New Photo On Shoot Wrap Up

Tere Ishk Mein is one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood this year. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie features Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The actor took to his Instagram accounts on June 30 to announce the wrap of the film, sparking varied reactions from social media users.

Tere Ishk Mein actor Dhanush shares a glimpse of the movie as they announce the shoot wrap

Dhanush shared a new photo from the film, Tere Ishk Mein. In the still, their characters could be seen reaching out to each other to hold hands. However, what raised the intrigue of many social media users was that both their palms were splashed with blood. While the photo did not feature the actors' faces, the small glimpse was enough to create a buzz around the film's plot.



Taking to the comment sections, several users offered their theories on what they thought could be the plot of the film. Judging by the bloody hands of the characters, some predicted that the movie might have a similar ‘tragic' end like Raanjhaanaa (2013), which was also directed by Aanand L. Rai and featured Dhanush. Others expressed excitement on seeing Kriti Sanon in a one-of-a-kind love story. Most social media users are convinced that Tere Ishk Mein will be a tear-jerker. A comment read, “Expect a lot of tears in the climax". The teaser, trailer and other assets of the movie are yet to be released.



Kriti Sanon plays Mukti in Aanand L Rai's directorial