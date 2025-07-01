Hera Pheri 3: 'Release Ke Baad Hi Baat Karunga', Quips Suniel Shetty After Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal Resolve Differences

The ups and downs in the making of Hera Pheri 3 have left not just the audience, but seemingly even Suniel Shetty, puzzled. The actor plays the role of Ghanshyam and forms an integral part of the trio featuring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. During his recent visit to Shirdi, the actor was asked about his reaction to Paresh Rawal's re-entry in the comedy franchise, and his reply is now going viral.

What did Suniel Shetty say about Paresh Rawal's re-entry in Hera Pheri 3?

On June 29, Paresh Rawal confirmed that he will return as Ganpatrao Baburao Apte in Hera Pheri 3. This announcement came months after the actor stirred a row by declaring his exit from the film in the middle of the shoot. In a new interaction, the veteran actor claimed that all his issues are ‘resolved' now, and the film is back on track.



Reacting to Paresh Rawal's re-entry in the film, Suniel Shetty joked, “Main bhi sun raha hun ki fine-tuning ho chuki hai. Ab release ke baad hi baat karunga, usse pehle Hera Pheri ke baare mein baat hi nahi karunga (Even I heard that the resolution has happened. Now I will only talk about Hera Pheri after the movie is released)." He further stressed that the comedy movie will be a family entertainer and said, "It's going to be the same family entertainer like the earlier two parts, which will make you laugh only and you can enjoy with your whole family members without any hesitation".



Hera Pheri 3 producers confirm Paresh Rawal's re-entry in the movie

In an interview with Pinkvilla, producer Firoz Nadiadwala confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 is back on track and credited a select people for making it happen. He said, “With love, respect, and kind guidance of my brother Sajid Nadiadwala, and also Mr. Ahmed Khan, the Hera Pheri family is back together. My brother, Sajid, put in a lot of personal time and effort over several days to resolve the matter. We have a bond of over 50 years." He added, Priyan ji, Paresh ji and Suniel ji too were very supportive. We are looking for a good, happy movie now. This will be one more entertainer in the family franchise of Hera Pheri. We are all going to work very hard. The family is now together.”