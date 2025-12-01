Dharmendra's Death: Shatrughan Sinha Meets Hema Malini, Her Daughters After Visiting Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol Amid Rift Rumours

Dharmendra's family and close ones are still mourning his loss. Members from the industry and well-wishers of the veteran actor have been visiting the family to offer their condolences for Bollywood's ‘He-Man', who passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. Shatrughan Sinha took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to pen a note after meeting with Hema Malini and her two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

Taking to his X account, Shatrughan Sinha shared a series of photos with Hema Malini and Dharmendra. He wrote a long note which read, "Met our dearest family friend @dreamgirlhema. It was heartbreaking to meet her in these traumatic times of her tremendous loss of our dearest family friend, our elder brother @aapkadharam. Met her two beautiful daughters, @Esha_Deol #AhanaDeol, with comforting words for their immense loss. Dharamji was a kind & gentle soul. He isn't with us today, but his memories will live with us forever. Prayers & condolences for their peace in these difficult times. God bless them all. 🕉️Shanti"

Before visiting her, the actor met with the Deols. He shared photos from his visit to Sunny and Bobby Deol and wrote, "On my return from Delhi, I went with a very heavy, sorrowful heart to our dearest family friend, our elder brother's

@aapkadharam home. It was a heart-touching meeting with his wonderful sons @iamsunnydeol, Bobby Deol, his attractive, charming wife Tanya, their handsome sons Dharam & especially Aryaman. It was great meeting them all & remembering Dharmji for the remarkable person he was & will live forever for the many lives he touched. Prayed for their peace & strength in these sorrowful times. 🕉️Shanti."

Shatrughan Sinha's separate visits to Hema Malini and the Deols come amid rumours of there being a rift in the family. While no family member has confirmed the same yet, social media users alleged that the rift is the reason why Hema Malini held a separate prayer meet for Dharmendra at her residence on November 27, the same day Bobby and Sunny Deol hosted a remembrance meet for the actor at a hotel in Mumbai.