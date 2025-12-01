Samantha, Raj Wedding: Shhyamali De's Last Post With The Family Man Director Was On Valentine's Day

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot today, December 1, at the Isha Foundation, Coimbatore. The couple shared their first photos from their nuptials on social media, officially confirming rumours of their relationship. However, despite the strong rumours about his romance with Samantha, the relationship status of Raj Nidimoru remained uncertain. Some social media users speculated that the filmmaker, best known for directing The Family Man, cheated on his wife, Shhyamali De. However, other reports claim that they have been separated since 2022.

While Shhyamali De often shares cryptic notes on social media, neither she nor Raj has ever confirmed their divorce publicly. A quick glimpse at the former's social media platforms shows that she had been actively posting pictures and posts with her husband until 2023. In June 2023, Shhyamali shared her last post in which she could be seen sporting sindoor.

Shhyamali De's latest post with Raj Nidimoru was on Valentine's Day 2023

On February 14, 2023, Shhyamali took to her Instagram account to share an adorable photo with her husband. In the post she wrote, "There is a hand I love to hold, a face I love to see, there is a voice I love to hear that means the world to me... At the centre of my life, at the heart of all that matters, is you and the love we share. When I count my blessings, I always think of you!

Happy Valentine's Day R!"



Before this, she shared a post wishing Raj Nidimoru on their wedding anniversary on November 27, 2022. She also shared a monochrome photo with Raj and their two dogs on November 15. However, since 2023, Shhyamali has not shared a post featuring Raj.



