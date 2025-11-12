Updated 12 November 2025 at 09:43 IST
Dharmendra's Family Shares First Health Update After Actor's Discharge From Hospital, Urge Fans To 'Refrain From Speculation'
After being admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for the last 3 days, Dharmendra has been brought back home by his family members. In an official statement, Sunny Deol's team expressed gratitude to those praying for his speedy recovery and confirmed that the veteran actor will continue treatment at home.
Veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on early Wednesday morning. The 89-year-old actor had been receiving medical treatment at the hospital since Monday afternoon. Following his discharge, Sunny Deol's team has shared the first official statement updating his fans about his health.
In the statement, Sunny Deol's team confirmed that Dharmendra will continue to receive medical treatment at his residence. Doctors treating the veteran actor also shared that the family decided to continue the treatment at his residence and not in the hospital. In the statement, the family also expressed gratitude to all those who prayed for Dharmendra's speedy recovery.
The official statement by Sunny Deol's team reads, “Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you." According to the close family members, "Dharmendra will undergo home treatment under the supervision of a doctor in an ICU."
Several videos and photos of actor Bobby Deol arriving at the Breach Candy Hospital to complete the discharge formalities for his father surfaced online. In the clips, the actor could be seen exiting the hospital in his car early in the morning, followed by an ambulance carrying Dharmendra. The news of Dharmendra's discharge has rejoiced his fans.
Fans of the veteran actor and members of the paparazzi have stationed themselves outside his residence in Juhu following his discharge. The news of Dharmendra's deteriorating health came just weeks before his 90th birthday on December 8.
