Dheeraj Kumar Last Rites: Asit Kumarr Modi, Raza Murad, Tarun Khanna, Deepak Parashar, Surendra Pal And Others Pay Last Respects

Veteran actor and producer Dheeraj Kumar breathed his last on July 15. Friends and family of the 78-year-old gathered for his last rites and funeral procession in Mumbai this morning. As per the official statement, the anti-darshan of the actor was held from 9 am in Andheri West. His cremation will take place at noon at Waghji Bhai Wadi Crematorium (Pawan Hans). Photos and videos from his final journey are now doing the rounds on social media.
On July 15, Dheeraj Kumar's family shared the official statement of his family on his passing. The statement reads, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dheeraj Kumar, a renowned actor, producer, and director, who left us due to cardiac arrest. He was under treatment at Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri West and was on ventilator support.” In another note, they shared details of the actor's final journey and cremation. His funeral procession was attended by several members from the industry, such as Raza Murad and Asit Kumar Modi.
Sources close to the actor have informed us that he was rushed to a private hospital in Mumbai on July 12, where he has been receiving treatment for pneumonia. The insider in the know added that on July 14, the doctors showed some hope of his recovery and informed the family that there is a 30% chance of the actor beating the disease. On July 15, the doctor treating the actor was supposed to check up on him at 12:30 in the noon today, but he passed away at 11:40 am. The actor's heart stopped working, and his pulse dropped drastically, which led to his death.
Dheeraj Kumar, also known as Dheeraj Kochar, was a notable figure in Punjabi and Hindi films. As an actor, he has worked in over 21 Punjabi films between 1970 to 1984. Dheeraj Kumar's most notable works in Bollywood are Baharon Phool Barsao, Heera Panna, Roti Kapda Aur Makan, Swami, Sargam and Karm Yudh, among others.
