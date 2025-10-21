Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya's First Diwali As Husband And Wife Is All About Diyas, Rangoli And Love | Photos

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya celebrated their first Diwali together after their wedding in December 2024. The Made In Heaven actress took to her Instagram account to share a photo with her husband from the festivities. Her post is now viral online.

Sobhita Dhulipala shares Diwali photos with Naga Chaitanya

On October 21, a day after Diwali, Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the Diwali celebration. In the clicks, the actress could be seen decked up in a purple coloured velvet suit. Her outfit featured intricate golden embroidery and a detailed neckline. She tied her hair in a bun and accessorised with statement earrings. Her fit also featured bell sleeves.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, got dressed up in a greyish kurta set. He held his wife's hand to get the perfect romantic click at the festival. Sobhita shared the photos with a simple diya and heart emoji in the caption.



In other slides, the actress included photos of her lighting diyas and making rangoli in the carousel post. Her photos from the first Diwali celebration after marriage are now viral on social media. Fans of the actress and the couple flooded the comment section with good wishes and praises for them.

About Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have been rumoured to be dating since 2022. The reports came shortly after the actor parted ways with his wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Naga and Sobhita confirmed their relationship via their engagement photos in August 2024. Months later, they tied the knot in December 2024. Their wedding ceremony was a traditional event with only close friends and family in attendance.



