Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Skip The Traditional Diwali Celebrations, Spend The Day In 'Kids Club' With Taimur And Jeh

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan opted for a mellow Diwali celebration this year. The couple hosted a big, star-studded pre-Diwali bash with their friends and family on Dhanteras. However, on the main festival day, the couple spent quality time with their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Taking to her Instagram account on October 21, Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of her Diwali day. The actress shared a selfie of herself, seemingly from a playroom. Kids playing chair and a doll house could be seen in the background of the actress's photo. In the next slide, she shared a photo of her sons playing with their toys. She also included a photo of the snacks and beverages they had during the day. In the last slide, Kareena's husband and actor Saif Ali Khan could be seen browsing for board games and books in the room.

Kareena shared the photos with the caption, “This Diwali was in the kids club❤️🌈Cause never loose the child in you my friends ❤️Love and Light Everyone..❤️Stay blessed…” Her post immediately went viral online. While fans of the actress were disappointed at missing seeing her ethnic look for Diwali, they also praised her and Saif Ali Khan for using the holiday to spend time with their children.



