Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Skip The Traditional Diwali Celebrations, Spend The Day In 'Kids Club' With Taimur And Jeh
After hosting a bash on Dhanteras, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan opted for a mellow Diwali celebration with their sons Taimur and Jeh.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan opted for a mellow Diwali celebration this year. The couple hosted a big, star-studded pre-Diwali bash with their friends and family on Dhanteras. However, on the main festival day, the couple spent quality time with their sons, Taimur and Jeh.
Taking to her Instagram account on October 21, Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of her Diwali day. The actress shared a selfie of herself, seemingly from a playroom. Kids playing chair and a doll house could be seen in the background of the actress's photo. In the next slide, she shared a photo of her sons playing with their toys. She also included a photo of the snacks and beverages they had during the day. In the last slide, Kareena's husband and actor Saif Ali Khan could be seen browsing for board games and books in the room.
Kareena shared the photos with the caption, “This Diwali was in the kids club❤️🌈Cause never loose the child in you my friends ❤️Love and Light Everyone..❤️Stay blessed…” Her post immediately went viral online. While fans of the actress were disappointed at missing seeing her ethnic look for Diwali, they also praised her and Saif Ali Khan for using the holiday to spend time with their children.
Inside Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Dhanteras celebration with Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Ibrahim Khan
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated Dhanteras in the company of their family and friends. For the day, they were joined by Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani, Anissa Malhotra, Armaan Jain, and Kareena and Saif's children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Several photos and videos from the bash went viral online. For the day, Kareena stunned in a powder blue outfit, which she paired with large jhumkas, a neat bun and a bindi.
