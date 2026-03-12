Aditya Dhar Is A Superior Filmmaker: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Director Admits Ahead Of Clash With Dhurandhar 2, Says 'Space For 2-3 Big Films To Work'

Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Dhurandhar 2 are slated to hit the big screens on the same day, March 19, coinciding with Eid and Ugadi celebrations. While anticipation for both the movies is high, the hype for the Ranveer Singh starrer is off the charts. This has prompted several big releases to shift their arrival dates weeks away from March 19.

However, Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh flipped the script. When other projects decided to move away from the Dhurandhar 2 release date, the Telugu movie was preponed to arrive on the big screens alongside the juggernaut. For the unversed, the movie was earlier scheduled to release on March 26, but was rushed to occupy the Ugadi slot following the postponement of Yash's Toxic.

What does Ustaad Bhagat Singh director, have to say about the clash with Dhurandhar 2?

Speaking to Gulte, Ustaad Bhagat Singh director Harish Shankar shared his candid views on the clash with the Ranveer Singh starrer. Unfazed by the momentum, the director shared, “With all due respect, Aditya Dhar is a superior filmmaker. I watched Uri. He is a very impactful, very influential filmmaker. Having said that, India-wide films should consider Dhurandhar as competition. But we have our Telugu states for the film. Also, they both belong to very different genres. If, in place of Dhurandhar, it were an SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) movie, songs, a full entertainer zone, then we would have thought, ‘Oh, it’s similar to our film.’ But Bhagat Singh and Dhurandhar are totally different films.”



Also Read: Who Is Kirat Bhattal? Meet Gaurav Kapur's 1st Wife As He Marries Kritika

He also clarified that the decision about the film's release date was not his. He added, “Also, it’s a collective decision. It wasn’t in my hands alone. Somewhere within, I too felt, ‘I am doing a film with Pawan Sir after so long, and for that film to compete with any other big film…’ And still, whether it’s Sankranti or summer, it’s always a combination. There is space for 2-3 big films to work. It’s not like they won’t show any other film except Dhurandhar across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.”



Also Read: 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Likens Working In Bollywood To 'Staying In S**t'

Advertisement