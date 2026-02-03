Dhurandhar 2: FIR Filed Over Unauthorised Use Of Drone As Makers Recreate Lyaari In Mumbai For Ranveer Singh Starrer Sequel | Report

A report claims that the Mumbai Police has filed an FIR over the unauthorised use of a drone during the filming of Dhurandhar 2 in the city. Over the past few days, some videos and photos from the alleged shooting of Dhurandhar 2 have been doing the rounds on social media. Some of the photos show Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal dressed as their characters from the spy thriller. As per reports, the makers of Aditya Dhar direcorial transformed South Mumbai’s Ballard Estate into the Pakistani town of Lyaari for the filming of scenes from Dhurandhar 2, which will hit the big screens on March 19.

FIR filed over filming of Dhurandhar 2 in Mumbai?

As per Bollywood Hungama, the Mumbai police halted the shoot of the Ranveer Singh starrer in Mumbai in the initial days of this month. The publication reported that, allegedly, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against location manager Rinku Rajpal Valmiki for “knowingly disobeying lawful orders from officials”. The report suggested that while the makers took permission to shoot for the film, the usage of a drone was not pre-approved.



Allegedly, to make matters worse, the drone was flown over The Fort, considered a high-security area in Mumbai. The article also claimed that the drone footage was recorded on February 1 to capture a shot of Sanjay Dutt making an entry, while dressed in a shite pathani suit and carrying a gun in his hand. The makers of Dhurandhar or any other law enforcement official have yet to confirm the report.



Dhurandhar 2 teaser out now

The report of the FIR being filed comes on the day of the Dhurandhar 2 teaser release. As promised, the makers released the first look of the thriller's sequel today at 12:12 PM. The teaser has raised fans' anticipation for Dhurandhar 2.



