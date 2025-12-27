Updated 27 December 2025 at 12:32 IST
Dhurandhar Is Now The Highest Grossing Bollywood Movie Ever! Aditya Dhar's Film Beats Pathaan But Trails Pushpa 2 Hindi
Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has broken all the records at the box office and has emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood movie in India, surpassing Jawan (2023).
Dhurandhar hit the big screens on December 5 and has been smashing records at the box office ever since. The film is headlined by Ranveer Singh and is directed by Aditya Dhar. After just 3 weeks of theatrical run, the movie has emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood movie ever.
Dhurandhar continues to rake in double digit collection in the fourth week
Dhurandhar has entered its fourth week of theatrical run on Friday. The Ranveer Singh headliner raked in ₹15 crore on the 22nd day, taking its overall collection to ₹649.14 crore in India. The film has now surpassed Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan to emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of all time. Released in 2023, the Atlee directorial had amassed ₹ 640.25 Cr at the time of release with collections from all versions combined.
However, the collection of Dhurandhar is yet to surpass the earnings of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which was released in 2024. The pan-India movie had raked in a staggering ₹812.14 Cr from its Hindi version alone. Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office like a juggernaut and is likely to surpass the collection of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) in the coming days. The New Year holidays and no significant release in the coming weeks are expected to aid the business of the Ranveer Singh headliner.
Dhurandhar breaches ₹1000 crore mark worldwide
The box office disruption of Dhurandhar seems to know no bounds. The movie had breached the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide within 20 days of release. It became the only movie, made solely in one language, to enter the coveted club. Dhurandhar also beat the collections of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal long time back to emerge as the highest-grossing adult movie in India.
Following the fourth weekend, Dhurandhar is likely to emerge as the fifth-highest-grossing Indian movie of all time. The records for the highest-grossing Indian movies ever are held by Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Kalki 2898 AD and RRR, all of which were released in many languages.
