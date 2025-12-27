Dhurandhar Is Now The Highest Grossing Bollywood Movie Ever! Aditya Dhar's Film Beats Pathaan But Trails Pushpa 2 Hindi

Dhurandhar hit the big screens on December 5 and has been smashing records at the box office ever since. The film is headlined by Ranveer Singh and is directed by Aditya Dhar. After just 3 weeks of theatrical run, the movie has emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood movie ever.

A BTS image from Dhurandhar | Image: X

Dhurandhar continues to rake in double digit collection in the fourth week

Dhurandhar has entered its fourth week of theatrical run on Friday. The Ranveer Singh headliner raked in ₹15 crore on the 22nd day, taking its overall collection to ₹649.14 crore in India. The film has now surpassed Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan to emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of all time. Released in 2023, the Atlee directorial had amassed ₹ 640.25 Cr at the time of release with collections from all versions combined.



However, the collection of Dhurandhar is yet to surpass the earnings of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which was released in 2024. The pan-India movie had raked in a staggering ₹812.14 Cr from its Hindi version alone. Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office like a juggernaut and is likely to surpass the collection of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) in the coming days. The New Year holidays and no significant release in the coming weeks are expected to aid the business of the Ranveer Singh headliner.



Dhurandhar breaches ₹1000 crore mark worldwide

The box office disruption of Dhurandhar seems to know no bounds. The movie had breached the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide within 20 days of release. It became the only movie, made solely in one language, to enter the coveted club. Dhurandhar also beat the collections of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal long time back to emerge as the highest-grossing adult movie in India.

