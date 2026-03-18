Indian Cinema Ka Mustakbil Ab Dhurandhar 2 Tay Karega: Ranveer Singh's Powerful Statement At Audio Launch Event Goes Viral | Watch

The lights turned red, energies ran high, and sounds that became instant earworms enveloped the atmosphere at the music launch event of Dhurandhar 2 in Mumbai on March 17. Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, along with other cast and crew members of the movie, were in attendance at the event. Several videos and photos from the music launch event are now going viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh brought his signature energy to the event and crooned to the songs of Dhurandhar 2. The film's music drew thunderous cheers from fans as excitement built ahead of its theatrical release on March 19. Videos circulating online from the March 17 event captured the actor's electrifying entry, with the crowd erupting in applause as he walked onto the stage.

Speaking about the overwhelming reception to the franchise, Singh expressed gratitude on behalf of the entire team behind the sequel."Our entire team is so happy and excited. Also, we are so humbled and grateful for the response to the first part of the film," he said in a viral video from the event. In another video, Singh playfully riffed on a well-known dialogue from the first film, declaring with theatrical flair, "Ab Indian cinema ka mustakbil ab Dhurandhar: The Revenge tay karega!", drawing loud cheers from the crowd.



Also Read: Advance Booking: Will Dhurandhar 2 Surpass Pushpa 2's Day 1 Record?

For the event, Ranveer Singh was seen wearing a stylish, edgy ensemble featuring a black leather biker jacket with asymmetrical zip detailing over a white graphic T-shirt, paired with relaxed-fit black pants, heavy-duty tactical boots tucked into his trousers, and accessorised with thick-framed dark sunglasses and a chunky silver chain necklace.



Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge Overseas Release To Face Delay?

Advertisement